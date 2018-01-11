Sweet potato and chickpea curry (V/GF)

This tasty curry is packed with aromatic spices, delicious veggies, healthy plant-based protein and fibre. There’s no jars or pastes involved as this curry is made completely from scratch. It requires a bit of extra time and prep, but once can smell it simmering away you’ll know that it was worth it! You can personalise this recipe to suit your taste – I prefer my curries to have a kick so I use a whole chopped chilli and serve with a cooling mint yogurt, but you can always use less chilli. I like to save the leftovers and reheat with some extra paneer for a bit of variety. The standard recipe below with no additions is gluten free, dairy free and suitable for both vegans and vegetarians too – be mindful of which brand of stock you are using though.

I worked on this recipe in collaboration with the Waitrose Cookery School and Alpro for our recent #letstalkfibre event focusing on dietary fibre and plant based eating. There’s a lot of negativity around the term ‘plant based’, partially because it got caught up in the ‘clean eating’ movement but also because people don’t know what it means anymore. A plant based diet can be a simple as making vegetables the key component of your meals and reducing your meat intake. It’s about making healthier and more sustainable food choices that are good for you and the planet too.

If you enjoy making a curry it’s well worth investing in a set of spices to give your dishes a more rounded flavour. If you keep them airtight they will last for months in the cupboard once opened.

Ingredients (serves 2, plus leftovers):

2 small sweet potatoes, cut into 2cm pieces (washed and skin on)

2 onions, finely diced

3 garlic cloves, crushed or finely chopped

thumb size piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped

400g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 medium fresh tomatoes

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp paprika

2 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp curry powder

1/4 tsp hot chilli powder

1 tsp ground coriander

4 green cardamom pods, crushed

227g can of chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp tomato puree

1 green pepper, sliced

1 fresh chilli, finely chopped

250ml vegetable stock

Olive oil, as required

Salt and pepper, as required

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C (electric) or 180°C (fan). Toss the sweet potato pieces in a little olive oil, salt and pepper, then spread out on a baking tray. Bake for 30 minutes until softened and caramelised, then set a side. Meanwhile, place a saucepan over a low-medium heat and add 2 tbsp of oil, the chopped onions, garlic and ginger, then gently fry for 8-10 minutes or until very soft. Stir in the ground spices and cardamom pods and cook for 1-2 minutes, adding a little oil if necessary. Add the canned tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, tomato puree, green pepper, chilli, and the veg stock, season with salt and pepper, then bring to simmer. Cook gently for 35-40 minutes until thickened, stirring occasionally. Once thickened, add the drained chickpeas and roasted sweet potato then cook for a further 3-4 minutes to warm through. Serve with chapati or pilau rice and fresh coriander leaves.

Enjoy!